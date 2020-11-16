SpaceX rocket lifts off for space station with four astronauts

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :A SpaceX rocket successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday with four astronauts on board, bound for the International Space Station.

It is the second manned flight by SpaceX, a private company founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk that will now carry NASA astronauts into space after nine years of American dependence on Russian Soyuz rockets.