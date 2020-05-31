UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Rocket Lifts Off On Historic Private Crewed Flight

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 02:10 AM

SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight

Kennedy Space Center, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying two veteran NASA astronauts lifted off on Saturday on a historic first private crewed flight into space.

The two-stage SpaceX rocket with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard blasted off smoothly in a cloud of orange flames and smoke from Launch Pad 39A at Florida's Kennedy Space Center for the 19-hour voyage to the International Space Station.

The first crewed flight from US soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011 had originally been scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed because of weather conditions, which also remained uncertain on Saturday right up until liftoff at 3:22 pm (1922 GMT).

Related Topics

Weather Orange Douglas Florida SpaceX From

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

1 hour ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.