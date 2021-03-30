UrduPoint.com
SpaceX Starship Rocket Test Ends In Another Failure: Musk

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :SpaceX chief Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that the latest prototype of the company's Starship rocket series had crashed.

"At least the crater is in the right place!" he joked.

"Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today," he added.

