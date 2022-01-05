UrduPoint.com

Spain And Poland Power Into ATP Cup Semi-finals

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Sydney, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Roberto Bautista Agut swept past Serbia's Dusan Lajovic to steer Spain into the ATP Cup semi-finals Wednesday, where they will meet Poland after world number nine Hubert Hurkacz overwhelmed Argentina's in-form Diego Schwartzman.

The winner between Daniil Medvedev's defending champions Russia or the Matteo Berrettini-led Italy, last year's finalists, will also book a last-four berth when they meet in Sydney on Thursday.

The outcome of Group C is more complicated with all four teams -- Britain, Canada, Germany and the United States -- still in contention. They also play on Thursday.

After Chile beat Norway earlier in the day, Spain only needed one win in their final Group A tie against 2020 champions Serbia to progress, and that came from the consistent Pablo Carreno Busta.

The world number 20 toppled Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4 for his third consecutive win of the season before Bautista Agut, ranked one place above his teammate, rubbed salt in Serbia's wounds by cruising past Lajovic 6-1, 6-4.

"I'm very happy to have won the match in two sets, the humidity was tough, but we need these matches coming from Europe and the winter," said Bautista Agut, who played consistently from the baseline.

"I haven't played three matches in a row for three or four months and it's really good to start the season with rhythm, with minutes on the court and I couldn't be more pleased." Despite missing Rafael Nadal, who is playing an ATP tournament in Melbourne, Spain have dropped just one set at the 16-team event as Carreno Busta and Bautista Agut warm up for the Australian Open which starts on January 17.

Hurkacz has also been in fine touch, battling past 13th-ranked Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4 in 81 minutes.

Both Poland and Argentina went into the tie unbeaten in Group D, winning previous clashes with Greece and Georgia, to make their showdown a winner-takes-all battle.

