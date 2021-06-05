UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain And Portugal In Lukewarm Stalemate Ahead Of Euros

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Spain and Portugal in lukewarm stalemate ahead of Euros

Madrid, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain and Portugal drew 0-0 in a friendly warm up for the European Championships in a friendly at the Metropolitano in Madrid on Friday.

The match was both an occasion to officially launch the two nations launching a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup and the hosts to test out a new-look defence.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating night on his first game in Madrid since leaving Real in 2018 and came close to scoring twice and set up a good chance Diogo Jota filed to take advantage of.

Backed up by Joao Felix, Ronaldo was largely neutralised by Barcelona pair Sergio Busquets and Thiago Alcantara in a tight home midfield in front of a remodelled defence.

Alvaro Morata came closest to scoring for Spain missing two clear chances and hitting the bar in stoppage time.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte made his debut after opting for Spain ahead of his native France.

Some 14,743 masked fans were attended at Atletico Madrid's 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Spain continue their warm up for the Euros with a match against Lithuania on Tuesday while Portugal next take on Israel on Wednesday in Lisbon.

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

Related Topics

Football World Israel France Lisbon Barcelona Madrid Spain Portugal Lithuania 2018 Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

2 hours ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

2 hours ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

2 hours ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

2 hours ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

2 hours ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.