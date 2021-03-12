UrduPoint.com
Spain Approves 11 Bn Euros In Aid To Virus-hit Firms

Spain approves 11 bn euros in aid to virus-hit firms

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Spain's cabinet approved Friday an 11 billion euro aid programme to help struggling small- and medium-sized firms cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The package, which seeks to prevent bankruptcies, will include 7.0 billion Euros ($8.4 billion) in direct aid, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference.

