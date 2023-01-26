UrduPoint.com

Spain Attack Suspect Was Served Deportation Order: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Spain attack suspect was served deportation order: govt

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The suspect arrested in connection with church attacks in Spain that killed a verger and wounded a priest was served with a deportation order last June, officials said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified so far only as a 25-year-old Moroccan man, had "no prior criminal or terrorism convictions in Spain or allied countries" and was not under surveillance, an interior ministry spokesman said.

"A deportation procedure was opened in June" but "because it was an administrative procedure... the implementation was not immediate," he said.

Police searched the suspect's home early on Thursday and seized "all his effects" which were being analysed.

Local media reports said he lived close to the two churches which are located near the port in Algeciras in the southern Andalusia region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a machete-wielding assailant stormed into two churches in Algeciras, killing a verger and badly injuring a priest.

Police arrested the alleged attacker at the scene, with prosecutors opening an investigation into "terrorism".

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Man Algeciras Spain June Criminals Church Media All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scient ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scientific Committee

5 minutes ago
 Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

5 minutes ago
 Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreem ..

Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreement to open British Curriculum ..

5 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince appoints new Director of RAK Crow ..

RAK Crown Prince appoints new Director of RAK Crown Prince Office

6 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits the ‘Qidfa D ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits the ‘Qidfa Development’ in Fujairah

20 minutes ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.