UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Bans Funeral Ceremonials

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Spain bans funeral ceremonials

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Spain on Monday banned funeral ceremonies, including vigils at home, and decreed that no more than three people could attend burials as the government struggles with thousands of fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic.

Madrid announced that "religious celebrations and civilian funeral ceremonies are postponed until the end of the alert,," which has been declared until at least April 11 and keeps the population confined.

The new measures cut to just three the number of people who can attend a burial or cremation and social distancing of one to two metres must be maintained.

Spain has listed 7,340 deaths from COVID-19, the second highest toll in the world after Italy, where the Catholic tradition is equally strong and funerals have also been severely restricted.

The government decree ruled out vigils of family and friends in homes whatever the cause of death.

Spain has already imposed the strictest confinement measures in Europe and on Monday followed Italy and stopped all non-essential economic activity for the next two weeks.

Related Topics

World Europe Alert Spain Italy April Family All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

7 minutes ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

24 minutes ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

39 minutes ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

39 minutes ago

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.