Spain Battles Wildfire Amid European Heatwave

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Hundreds of firefighters battled a wind-fuelled forest fire in Spain on Tuesday amid a Europe-wide heatwave that has sent temperatures soaring to record highs in several countries.

The blaze, which broke out at around 2:30 pm (1230 GMT) in the municipality of Torre del Espanol in the northeastern region of Catalonia, has so far ravaged 2,500 hectares of land and forced the closure of four roads, the regional government of Catalonia said in a statement.

Fourteen water-dropping aircraft were helping firefighters to put out the blaze, which spread quickly due to strong winds and temperatures which reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in the area.

The fire comes as much of Europe was gripped by a record-breaking heatwave. Meteorologists blame a blast of hot air from northern Africa for the scorching temperatures early in the European summer, which could send thermometers above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in France, Spain and Greece on Thursday and Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

