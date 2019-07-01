Spain beat Germany 2-1 to win UEFA European U21 championship

Udine, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo scored in either half as Spain beat holders Germany 2-1 to win the European under-21 championship title for a record-equalling fifth time in Udine on Sunday.

Fabian Ruiz rifled in the first after eight minutes at the Stadio Friuli in northeastern Italy, with Olmo adding the second on 69 minutes to avenge the Spaniards' 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final two years ago.

Nadiem Amiri pulled a goal back for Germany two minutes from time.

Spain reclaim the title they last won in 2013 and join Italy as the only nation to have won the tournament five times.