Spain Border Police Absolved Of Melilla Migrant Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Spain's public prosecutor closed an investigation Friday into the deaths of at least 23 African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Melilla, one of its two North African enclaves.

The move eases pressure on Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska who has been under pressure for months over the tragedy which took place on June 24 when up to 2,000 migrants tried to scale the fence surrounding Melilla.

Morocco put the number of dead at 23 while Amnesty International and independent experts gave a figure of 37 in what was the worst recorded toll in years.

Melilla and its sister enclave Ceuta have long been a magnet for people fleeing violence and poverty across Africa, seeking refuge via the continent's only land borders with the European Union.

Most of those involved were Sudanese and their attempt to cross the fence sparked a two-hour confrontation. Morocco said some died after falling from the fence while others suffocated as people panicked and a stampede started.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International published a report that concluded "the methods used by Moroccan and Spanish authorities at the border... contributed to the deaths of at least 37 people".

But the public prosecutor's office said investigators had found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Spanish security forces.

"We cannot conclude that the actions of the security forces increased the risk to the life and physical integrity of the migrants, so they cannot be charged with reckless homicide," it said in a statement.

