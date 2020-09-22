UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Calls On Madrid Residents To Restrict Movements Due To Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Spain calls on Madrid residents to restrict movements due to virus

Madrid, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Spain's health minister on Tuesday called on Madrid residents to limit their movements and social contacts to the "essential" to reverse a surge in Covid-19 infections, a day afer new curbs took effect in some areas.

Spain is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus, which has already infected over 670,000 people and claimed over 30,000 lives, one of Europe's highest tolls.

Madrid has become the epicentre of the contagion with a rate of infection of nearly 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks -- nearly three times the national average, which in itself is the highest in the European Union.

"I would recommend residents of Madrid to limit to the maximum their movements, that they scrupulously respect the measures dictated by the health authorities in the region and minimise their movements to what is essential and their contacts to those closest to them," Health Minister Salvador Illa said during an interview with radio Cadena Ser.

His comments come a day after a partial lockdown came into effect on some 850,000 people in the Madrid region -- mostly in densely populated, low-income districts in the south -- who account for 13 percent of the region's population of 6.6 million but 24 percent of virus infections.

The restrictions announced Friday prevent people from entering or leaving the affected areas, except for work, education or to seek medical care but they can move around freely within their zone.

- 'Priority areas' - But aside from reducing the maximum size of permitted social gatherings from ten to six people across the entire region, the regional government of Madrid did not impose any other measures to rein in infections elsewhere.

On Tuesday though regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said her government was considering extending the partial lockdown measures to other areas.

"We will do everything that is necessary to contain (the virus) but we want to see how these measures work in these priority areas," she told radio Onda Cero.

"In a few weeks we will see the results but meanwhile we are studying where else to apply more restrictions." Up until now the areas affected by the new mobility restrictions have all counted more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Many epidemiologists have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of Madrid's new measures but Illa said he believed they could help control the spread of the virus and that it would not be necessary to declare a state of emergency in the region, a step which would allow the government to confine people to their homes.

Since the central government ended its state of emergency on June 21, lifting all national lockdown restrictions, responsibility for public healthcare and managing the pandemic has been left in the hands of Spain's 17 autonomous regions.

Related Topics

Education Europe European Union Salvador Madrid Spain June All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAEâ€™s p ..

56 seconds ago

UNâ€™s response on Kashmir has been disappointing ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Educational boards announce intermediate ex ..

9 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology lays ..

31 minutes ago

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

35 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.