UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Closes Half Its Coal-fired Power Stations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Spain closes half its coal-fired power stations

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Spain on Tuesday shut down eight of its 15 coal-fired power stations on grounds they were unprofitable and in order to comply with European regulations on industrial emissions.

The move comes 18 months after Spain closed down its last coal mines, although the country remains behind on its drive to embrace renewable energies.

It also came as experts said that coal had reached its economic "tipping point" meaning it was cheaper to build renewable energy sources than to continue operating coal-fired power stations.

"It is cheaper (today) to produce (energy) with renewables than with coal," explained Ana Barreira, head of the International Institute for Law and the Environment (IIDMA) She said the remaining power stations could be closed down by 2025.

The decision was taken by the four Spanish electricity companies that own them -- Naturgy, Iberdrola, Viesgo and Endesa, a Spanish subsidiary of Italy's Enel group -- all of whom confirmed the closures.

The aim was to avoid the cost of bringing them up to date to comply with a European directive on cleaning up their emissions.

Unlike in France or Germany, the Spanish government never set a date by which such facilities were to have closed.

These power stations collectively generated 5.16 gigawatts (GW) of power, and their closure will halve Spain's coal-fired output, reducing it to 4.

7 gigawatts, the "Coal-Free Future" coalition said.

June 30 was the last day of a transition period for such plants to comply with a European directive on industrial emissions.

The firms chose not to make the necessary investments because they were "no longer profitable," said Greenpeace's Tatiana Nuno, saying the move had been in line with market demands.

Most of these plants had hardly produced any electricity in the past few months, she said.

In 2019, coal only represented 5.0 percent of Spain's total energy consumption, compared with 25 percent in 2007, the Red Electrica power grid said.

But Spain remains far from meeting its commitment to green its energy sources, with only 17.4 percent of the total coming from renewables in 2018, the latest available Eurostat figures show.

It had committed to raising that number to 20 percent by 2020.

Spain had been one of the pioneers of green energy back in the early 2000s, but its lightning development was slowed by the financial crisis that kicked off in 2008.

In recent years, there has been increasing appetite for investment in green energy given the profitability of renewables, with the development of huge solar parks and Spain now ranking the fifth in the world in terms of wind power installations.

Related Topics

World Electricity France Germany Spain Italy 2018 2019 2020 Market All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

2 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

4 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.