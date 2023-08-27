Open Menu

Spain Coach Vilda Condemns Rubiales For 'inappropriate' Behaviour - Media

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Spain coach Vilda condemns Rubiales for 'inappropriate' behaviour - media

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda criticised the behaviour of suspended federation chief Luis Rubiales on Saturday, after 81 players went on strike and the majority of his coaching staff offered to resign.

"I deeply regret that Spanish women's football's triumph has been harmed by the improper behaviour of our leader Luis Rubiales, which he himself has acknowledged," said controversial coach Vilda in a statement to domestic EFE news agency.

Spanish football federation president Rubiales has been widely criticised for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips as the Spanish team celebrated winning the Women's World Cup in Sydney last Sunday.

World football governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales on Saturday, while the Spanish government confirmed they are taking action against the RFEF chief.

Hermoso says she did not consent to being kissed by Rubiales but the 46-year-old federation head says the kiss was "consensual".

Vilda and Rubiales have previously acknowledged their close relationship.

The coach was seen applauding Rubiales during a fiery speech on Friday in which he refused to resign and railed against "false feminism".

During the speech Rubiales said he was planning on offering Vilda a new contract with a huge pay hike.

On Saturday 11 RFEF women's football staff members offered to quit their jobs because of Rubiales' conduct.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Sydney Spain Women Sunday Government Coach Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

10 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

11 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

11 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

11 hours ago
Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

11 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

11 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

11 hours ago
 Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Mat ..

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

11 hours ago
 Mother, son drown in Chitral River

Mother, son drown in Chitral River

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous