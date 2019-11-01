UrduPoint.com
Spain Confirms Offer To Host COP Climate Summit

Fri 01st November 2019

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Spanish government confirmed Thursday that it has offered to host the COP 25 climate summit after Chile abandoned plans to hold it due to deadly anti-government protests.

Earlier on Thursday Chile's President Sebastian Pinera said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had "made a generous offer to host the COP 25 summit in Madrid" on the original scheduled dates of December 2-13.

In a statement, the Spanish government confirmed Sanchez had made the offer "given the short time available" and "the importance of guaranteeing that COP25 take place normally".

While the statement did not say when Madrid would hold the summit, a government spokeswoman said it would take place on December 2-13 as originally planned.

Spain is gearing up for a general election in November 10, its fourth in as many years.

