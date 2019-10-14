Spain court hands Catalan leaders up to 13 years jail for independence bid

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for sedition and misuse of public funds for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid.

The sentences were lower than demanded by the prosecution which had sought up to 25 years behind bars for former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras.

"The Supreme Court has condemned Oriel Junqueras to 13 years of prison... on grounds of sedition and the misuse of public funds," the ruling said, handing 12 years to three other former regional ministers.