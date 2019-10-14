UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Court Hands Catalan Leaders Up To 13 Years Jail For Independence Bid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:50 PM

Spain court hands Catalan leaders up to 13 years jail for independence bid

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for sedition and misuse of public funds for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid.

The sentences were lower than demanded by the prosecution which had sought up to 25 years behind bars for former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras.

"The Supreme Court has condemned Oriel Junqueras to 13 years of prison... on grounds of sedition and the misuse of public funds," the ruling said, handing 12 years to three other former regional ministers.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Independence 2017 From

Recent Stories

InfinixSmart 3 plus, the hottest selling smartphon ..

11 minutes ago

Maaz five-for, Saim century lead Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

20 minutes ago

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Pakistan’s nort ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan’s new best seller budget king realme 5 ..

27 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan launches campaign to tackle plastic p ..

30 minutes ago

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate to arriv ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.