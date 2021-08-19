Spain court orders end to Barcelona virus curfew

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :A Spanish court on Thursday lifted a coronavirus curfew imposed on most of Catalonia, including the capital Barcelona, leaving it in place in just a fraction of the northeastern region.

The Catalan government in mid-July imposed a nightly curfew between 1:00 am and 6:00 am in 148 municipalities, but the court said the measure was "not justified" in 129 of them because infection rates there had improved.