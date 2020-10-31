Spain court reopens death-in-custody case of Morocco teen

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A Spanish court has reopened the case of a Moroccan teenager's death while being restrained at a juvenile detention centre on suspicion of criminally negligent manslaughter, court documents showed Friday.

Iliass Tahiri, 18, died on July 1, 2019 at Tierras de Oria detention centre in the southern Almeria province as security staff strapped him to a bed, using a procedure denounced by rights groups as dangerous.

Police opened an inquiry at the time but the case was closed after a judge at the court of first instance ruled it an "accidental" death.

But following an appeal by the family and the region's public prosecutor, the Almeria provincial court decided to overturn the court decision of November 2019.

"The inquiry cannot be considered finished (...) so it is premature to dismiss the case" without further investigation, said the court order which was seen by AFP and dated October 22.

"We do observe a priori (...) reasonable grounds for a crime of (manslaughter by) negligence," it said.

The case hit the headlines in June after CCTV footage of Tahiri's last moments -- in which he shows no signs of violence, a requirement for authorities to resort to such a restraint -- was leaked to El Pais newspaper.

The footage emerged as global protests raged following the death of George Floyd in the US when a policeman knelt on his neck.