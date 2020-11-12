UrduPoint.com
Spain Covid-19 Death Toll Passes 40,000: Government

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:01 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Spain's death toll surged over 40,000 on Wednesday with infections passing the 1.4 million mark, while the rate of new cases continued to grow, health ministry data showed.

The virus has now claimed 40,105 lives in Spain, which has the fourth-highest death rate within the European Union after the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

