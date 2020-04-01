UrduPoint.com
Spain Death Toll Tops 9,000 As Infections Pass 100,000: Govt

Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Spain death toll tops 9,000 as infections pass 100,000: govt

Madrid, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged over 9,000 on Wednesday after a record 864 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 100,000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 9,053 lives and the number of confirmed cases reaching 102,136, although the rate of new infections continued its downward trend, health ministry figures showed.

