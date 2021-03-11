UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Declares Delivery Riders To Be Staff, In EU First

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Spain declares delivery riders to be staff, in EU first

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Spain's government announced Thursday a deal that will recognise riders working for delivery firms such as Deliveroo and UberEats as salaried staff following complaints about their working conditions -- a first in the EU.

The move came six months after Spain's leftwing government pledged to clarify the legal status of couriers working for online delivery firms, saying they should be considered employees rather than gig workers.

It is the first legislation passed in Europe that explicitly regulates the status of delivery workers who get around on bikes and motorcycles and whose numbers have exploded in recent years.

In Spain, as in other countries, the riders have repeatedly denounced their precarious working conditions, taking legal action to demand recognition as salaried staff, which would grant them benefits such as paid holidays and sick leave.

"They are now considered as salaried workers and will enjoy all the relevant protections," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said in a televised address.

Spain is "the first country in the European Union to legislate on the matter", Diaz said.

The delivery firms have repeatedly insisted that they are merely acting as an intermediary between businesses and the riders, who are self-employed and must pay their own health and pension contributions.

The text, which will take the form of a legislative decree, "recognises the presumption of employment for workers who provide paid delivery services" via such digital companies, a ministry statement said.

Confusion over the riders' status has also arisen as some court rulings have gone in their favour and others in favour of the delivery firms.

The government pledge came after a Supreme Court ruling in September that there was a "working relationship" between riders and Barcelona-based food delivery app Glovo.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Europe Holidays European Union Spain September All Government Court Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Senate body recommends survey about Maritime exact ..

21 seconds ago

Corona vaccination to be administered to 1.2m seni ..

22 seconds ago

Pakistan has no bilateral procurement agreement wi ..

24 seconds ago

RCB to distribute 4500 free saplings

25 seconds ago

Registration for Sailor in Pak Navy will continue ..

27 seconds ago

UK's Johnson 'saddened' by case of missing London ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.