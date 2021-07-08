UrduPoint.com
Spain Defender Ramos Joins PSG On Two-year Contract

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Spain defender Ramos joins PSG on two-year contract

Paris, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid stalwart considered one of the best defenders in the world, has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French club said Thursday.

Ramos, 35, won the Champions League four times with Real and is a World Cup winner and a two-time champion of Europe with Spain.

The veteran, who has won a European record 180 caps and scored 23 goals for his country, arrives with PSG desperate to add experience to their squad for another assault on an elusive first Champions League title.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has also brought in Dutch midfield star Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi from Italian champions Inter Milan and the club has been heavily linked with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who will line up for Italy against England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

The Qatari-owned club also hope the significant investment will persuade France striker Kylian Mbappe to sign a new deal beyond 2022.

"It's a big change in my life, a new challenge and a day I shall never forget," Ramos said in a PSG statement.

"I am proud to be a part of this very ambitious project and to join a team with great players. It's a club which has already proved itself at the highest level with solid foundations. I want to continue to grow with Paris and help the team win titles."PSG lauded him as one of the world's most decorated defenders, noting individual distinctions including UEFA naming him Europe's best defender in 2017 and again in 2018.

