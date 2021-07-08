UrduPoint.com
Spain Defender Sergio Ramos Signs 2-year Contract With PSG: Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Spain defender Sergio Ramos signs 2-year contract with PSG: club

Paris, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid stalwart considered one of the best defenders in the world, has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French club said Thursday.

Ramos, 35, won the Champions League four times with Real and is a World Cup winner and a two-time champion of Europe with Spain.

