UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Denies Suffering Second Virus Wave As Cases Mount

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Spain denies suffering second virus wave as cases mount

Madrid, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Spain's health ministry on Thursday denied that the country is facing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, despite a spike in cases of the virus in recent days.

According to the Spanish government's own figures, over the past seven days there have been 19,405 new coronavirus cases registered, an average of 2,772 per day.

A week earlier the rate was an average 1,913 cases per day and the week before that the daily figure was 1,460.

"I wouldn't speak of a second wave," unless transmission rates were out of control, said Fernando Simon, head epidemiologist at the health ministry.

"It is not clear that the increase in detected cases isn't simply due to the increase in testing," he added.

The worst-hit areas are Catalonia, with more than 5,100 cases diagnosed in the past week, and neighbouring Aragon with 4,100 cases.

Austria on Thursday announced it would issue a travel warning for mainland Spain, becoming the latest country to do so as new coronavirus cases rise in the fellow EU member.

Switzerland had already said on Wednesday it would add mainland Spain to its list of countries seen as having heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission and thus requiring travellers from there to undergo a quarantine.

Germany last week added three northern Spanish regions to its list of high-risk destinations, while France and Britain have also taken steps to limit travel from the country.

Despite the rise in the number of cases in Spain, Simon assured that there was no risk of the hospital system buckling under pressure.

Nevertheless regional authorities, such as those in Catalonia and Aragon, have ordered new partial lockdown measures.

The whole of Spain was placed under strict lockdown measures from mid-march to June 21.

The country is one of the most badly hit by the coronavirus, registering more than 310,000 cases of the disease and 28,500 fatalities.

Related Topics

France Spain June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

48 minutes ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

48 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

4 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

48 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

48 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.