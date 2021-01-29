Spain economy shrinks 11% in 2020: statistics institute

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Spain's economy contracted sharply by 11 percent in 2020 due to the upheaval triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Statistics Institute said in a first estimate published Friday.

The figure is largely in line with the fall of 11.2 percent predicted by Spain's government although the International Monetary Fund had seen a sharper contraction of 12.8 percent.