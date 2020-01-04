Spain electoral board disqualifies Catalan president from office

Madrid, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Spain's electoral board ordered Friday that Catalan separatist president Quim Torra be disqualified from being a member of Catalonia's regional parliament, meaning he would lose his presidential post.

The electoral board decision comes after Catalonia's High Court of Justice last month convicted Torra of disobedience for failing to remove separatist symbols from public buildings during an election campaign and banned him from holding public office for 18 months.

Catalonia's autonomy statute specifies that the head of the region's government must be a lawmaker in the regional assembly.

The election board ruling comes as Spain's acting Prime Minister, Socialist Pedro Sanchez, faces a confidence vote in the national parliament next week following a November election.

Sanchez he is counting on the abstention of Catalan separatist party ERC's 13 lawmakers in order to take office for a second term.

The ERC rules Catalonia in coalition with Torra's more hardline Junts per Catalunya, or Together for Catalonia, party which has said it will vote against Sanchez's investiture.

Torra said in a statement that he would react to the electoral board's decision later on Friday.

He vowed last month to appeal his conviction for disobedience, and said "only the Catalan parliament" could remove him from office.

"It is not a politically motivated court that will remove me from office," he added after the court issued its ruling.