UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Extends AstraZeneca Vaccine Jabs To Over 65s

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:50 AM

Spain extends AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to over 65s

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Spain's health ministry announced Tuesday that it was extending the roll-out of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to the over-65s, after recent scientific reassurances about its safety.

The vaccine, restricted until now to the 55-to-65 age group, will now be made available to over-65s in priority groups such as health workers, police officers or teachers.

"In respect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, given the new scientific evidence ... the age limit is raised," said a ministry statement Tuesday evening.

Spain was among a number of European Union countries that suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month after reports of blood clots in a very small number of people.

But they resumed its use last week after the both the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency gave the vaccine a clean bill of health.

Several countries are nevertheless taking precautions.

Germany said Tuesday it should only be in general use for the over-60s: anyone under that age could only take it after consulting with their doctor about the risks.

Spain has already cleared other vaccines for use among the over 65s.

Spain is one of the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, having suffered more than 75,000 deaths.

Related Topics

World Police European Union Doctor Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

2 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

51 minutes ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

51 minutes ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

51 minutes ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

51 minutes ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.