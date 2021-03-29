UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Extends Restrictions On Travel From Outside EU, Schengen Area

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Spain extends restrictions on travel from outside EU, Schengen Area

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :-- The Spanish government has extended its travel ban on journeys from countries outside the European Union (EU) and Schengen Area for a further one month.

The restrictions, due to expire on March 31, will be extended until April 30, according to Spain's Official State Bulletin (BOE) on Monday.

The ban is on "non-essential travel between third nations outside the EU or associated Schengen countries" out of consideration for public order and health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the BOE said.

The BOE also said that the ban on travel to Spanish ports and airports from Britain will not be extended beyond March 31, allowing travel between the two countries for non-Spanish nationals or residents in the country to restart on April 1.

Spain has recorded 3,255,324 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 75,010 people losing their lives to the virus, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The recent rise in the country's incidence rate for coronavirus infections has prompted fears that it could face a fourth wave of infections just as the Easter holidays are imminent.

Related Topics

Holidays European Union Spain March April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

1 minute ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

1 minute ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

46 minutes ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

2 hours ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.