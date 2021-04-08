Spain govt blocks auction of possible Caravaggio painting

Madrid, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Spanish government on Thursday blocked the auction of a 17th-century oil painting in Madrid on suspicion that it may actually be a lost masterpiece by the Renaissance artist Caravaggio.

Writing on Twitter, Culture Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said the painting had been declared "not for export... on suspicion it may be a Caravaggio". Entitled "Coronation with Thorns", the work shows Jesus before his crucifixion and in the auction catalogue is attributed to "the entourage of (Spanish artist) Jose de Ribera".