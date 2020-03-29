UrduPoint.com
Spain Halts All 'non-essential' Activity For 2 Weeks: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Spain halts all 'non-essential' activity for 2 weeks: PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain is to halt all "non-essential" economic activity for two weeks to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday.

"All workers in non-essential economic activities must stay at home for two weeks," said Sanchez. This measure in Spain, which has the second highest death toll from the virus, follows a similar move in Italy, which has the highest toll.

