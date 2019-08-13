UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Ignores Call To Take In Minors Stuck On Rescue Boat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

Spain ignores call to take in minors stuck on rescue boat

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Spain on Tuesday refused to consider a request from a Spanish rescue boat that it grant asylum to 31 minors stuck aboard the ship, arguing the demand was not valid.

The captain of the Open Arms, Marc Reig, sent a letter on Monday to Spain's embassy in Malta asking that Madrid grant asylum to the minors, saying they all "fulfill the conditions for recognition as refugees".

Another 150 migrants, who were plucked from several boats in the Mediterranean are on board the Open Arms, off the coast of Italy's southern Lampedusa island.

Both Malta and Italy have refused permission for the boat to dock and unload all the migrants.

Asked if Madrid would agree to Reig's request, Public Works Minister Jose Luis Abalos told private television Telecinco the Open Arms captain did not have the "legal competence or authority" to demand asylum for the minors.

Under Spanish law asylum applications must be lodged in person or by a legally accredited representative.

The minister also recalled that under international agreements, rescued migrants should be taken to the closest available port which in the case of the Open Arms is in Italy.

Abalos defended Spain's record in rescuing migrants at sea, saying the coast guard had saved 50,000 migrants last year, echoing recent comments made by other Spanish ministers.

"It is not fair to question the government of Spain, or the reputation of the government of Spain, when it comes to the issue of rescues," he added.

Proactiva Open Arms, which operates the Open Arms rescue ship, has called for European countries to agree to take in migrants it has picked up.

Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has insisted since coming to power last year that rescued migrants can land in Italy only if an agreement is already in place with other European countries to look after them.

Oscar-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem on Monday called on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to take a leadership role within the European Union for the distribution of migrants Open Arms has rescued, joining other celebrities including Antonio Banderas and Richard Gere who have urged governments to act.

"We think that Spain is the ideal and right country to do so since it's the country of origin of the NGO Open Arms, which is doing a necessary and extraordinary job for human dignity and to save the lives of people who are fleeing from situations that we can't even begin to imagine," Bardem said in a video posted on Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Twitter European Union Job Madrid Spain Italy Malta Javier Bardem TV All From Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

17 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

20 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.