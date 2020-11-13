UrduPoint.com
Spain In Diplomatic Push To Curb Canaries Migrant Surge

Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Spain said Friday it would send two senior ministers to Senegal and Morocco to try and stop soaring numbers of migrants heading to the Canary Islands, which are overwhelmed by new arrivals.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya will head to Senegal on Sunday, while Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska will travel to Morocco next Friday, the islands' regional policy chief Carolina Darias told reporters.

The government "wants to encourage the diplomatic path" to ensure "nobody risks their life getting aboard one of these boats," she said.

The two ministers have recently visited other African nations which are popular departure points for migrants hoping to reach Europe such as Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania and landlocked Chad.

At the same time, she said, Madrid would also tighten security around the Canary Islands, which lie around 100 kilometres (60 miles) off Morocco's western coast.

And the government would add several more ships as well as a submarine, a helicopter and a plane to the existing fleet patrolling the waters between the African coast and the volcanic archipelago.

A similar strategy was adopted by Madrid in 2006 when some 30,000 migrants managed to reach the Canary Islands.

Spain then stepped up patrols and signed treaties with countries like Senegal and Mauritania to stem the flow, often in exchange for financial aid.

The route from western Africa to the Canaries is notoriously dangerous, but it has once again become popular with migrants as authorities have cracked down on other Mediterranean routes.

Over 16,000 migrants have reached the Canary Islands so far this year -- nearly 10 times the number that arrived in the whole of 2019 -- including over 2,000 last weekend alone.

With reception centres across the archipelago filled to capacity, hundreds of migrants have been put up in tents at the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria.

Some have been there for days, sleeping on the ground, according to Human Rights Watch.

The government has vowed to dismantle the camp and move the migrants to military sites elsewhere on the archipelago.

