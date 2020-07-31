UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain In Recession As GDP Falls By 18.5% In Second Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Spain in recession as GDP falls by 18.5% in second quarter

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Spain went into recession in the second quarter after its gross domestic product slumped by 18.5 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed on Friday.

In the first quarter, growth had fallen by 5.2 percent, the Institute of National Statistics said (INE). A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of a contraction in GDP.

Related Topics

Spain Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

7 minutes ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

18 minutes ago

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.