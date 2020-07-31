Spain in recession as GDP falls by 18.5% in second quarter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Spain went into recession in the second quarter after its gross domestic product slumped by 18.5 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed on Friday.

In the first quarter, growth had fallen by 5.2 percent, the Institute of National Statistics said (INE). A recession is commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of a contraction in GDP.