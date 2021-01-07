UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Increases Virus Curbs But Rules Out Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Spain increases virus curbs but rules out lockdown

Madrid, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Spain's regions stepped up virus restrictions this week but the government remained adamant it would not impose a lockdown despite an expected post-Christmas surge in infections, a minister said Thursday.

Outgoing Health Minister Salvador Illa said the situation was causing "a great deal of concern", warning there were "complicated weeks ahead and people must remain on high alert".

But although countries across Europe are living through a second or even third lockdown, Spain was not even considering such a measure, he said.

"It's not in our sights, nor is it a measure we are contemplating," said Illa, who is stepping down to run for the top post in Catalonia in regional elections next month.

Illa insisted that the scope of restrictions available under a state of emergency which is in place until May was enough.

Memories of the harsh months-long lockdown imposed last March remain fresh in Spain where no one was allowed out for walks or exercise for six weeks until the government began slowly easing the rules, first for children.

But with the number of cases rising, several regions -- which are responsible for managing healthcare -- have brought forward a nightly curfew or ordered the closure of certain businesses since the start of the year.

Castille and Leon, one of the worst-hit regions, even wants to reimpose its own brief lockdown, but the government has turned down the request.

With Spain counting more than 51,000 deaths and close to two million infections, most of its regions have imposed a ban on movement across their borders without a valid reason -- a measure which has been in force for several months now.

And in Catalonia, one of the most populated areas, new rules took effect on Thursday under which residents cannot leave their town or city without a valid reason.

Related Topics

Europe Salvador Alert Leon Spain March May Post Government Top Million

Recent Stories

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

3 minutes ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

16 minutes ago

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

24 minutes ago

Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour ..

24 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes KP govt for s ..

24 minutes ago

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.