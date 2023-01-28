UrduPoint.com

Spain Jails Letterbomb Suspect To Avoid 'flight To Russia'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 04:31 PM

Spain jails letterbomb suspect to avoid 'flight to Russia'

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The pensioner who allegedly sent letter bombs to Spain's prime minister and the Ukrainian embassy was placed in pre-trial detention on Friday on grounds he could flee to "Russian territory".

The 74-year-old, arrested on Wednesday at his home near the northern town of Burgos, appeared before a judge at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain's top criminal court, facing one charge of terrorism, court documents showed.

He is accused of having sent six letter bombs to targets including Spanish ministers and embassies to push Madrid into halting support for Kyiv in the fight against Russia's invasion.

The home-made devices were sent in late November and early December to Spain's prime minister and defence minister, the Ukrainian and US embassies, the European Union Satellite Centre near Madrid and to a Spanish arms manufacturer in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

In his ruling, the judge said the suspect sought to "force" the Spanish authorities to "refrain from supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's aggression", which made him a flight risk.

"The importance of his violent actions as a means of propaganda for Russia's invasion of Ukraine could facilitate his flight to Russian territory with help from Russian citizens," the judge concluded.

If convicted, the suspect could face up to 20 years in jail on terror offences.

But the judge said there were no indications of his involvement "with any other terrorist group".

Nobody was killed by the devices but a Ukrainian embassy staffer sustained light injuries while opening one of the packages.

At the suspect's home, investigators found a workshop containing soldering equipment, tools, metal parts and screws compatible with the letter bombs sent, and indications of preparatory work to construct more, the interior ministry said.

- A Russian-directed operation? - The suspect was "very active on social networks" and had "technical and computer expertise", it said.

Investigators had determined the letters were sent by the same person and found three of them were posted from Burgos, the ministry added.

They then narrowed it down by an "exhaustive analysis" of the stamps, envelopes and parts used to build the devices.

The suspect's arrest followed a New York Times report which said Russian military intelligence officers had "directed" associates of a Russia-based white supremacist group to carry out the campaign in Spain.

Investigators suspect the radical Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) -- which is thought to have ties to Russian intelligence and has associates across Europe -- is behind the letter bomb campaign.

"Important members of the group have been in Spain and the police there have tracked its ties with far-right Spanish organisations," the newspaper said.

After the embassy attack, Ukraine's ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, pointed the finger at Russia and Kyiv ramped up security at its embassies around the world.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Defence Minister World Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Europe Jail European Union Burgos Zaragoza Madrid Same New York Spain November December Criminals From Top Court

Recent Stories

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under w ..

First-ever UAE Wild Card Championship gets under way in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Prad ..

Two Indian Air Force aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-ind ..

Chinese scientists use AI to detect smartphone-induced visual impairment in chil ..

1 hour ago
 International Customs Day Forum calls for investin ..

International Customs Day Forum calls for investing in youth and stimulating inn ..

3 hours ago
 ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development works ..

ICE&E holds Extension Leadership Development workshop at UVAS Ravi Campus

3 hours ago
 What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

What’s Love Got To Do With it? gets release date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.