Spain Jails Serb Gunman For Life For Three Murders

Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :After fleeing justice in Italy over a double murder, a notorious Serbian gunman was sentenced Thursday to life in prison in Spain for killing three people, two of them policemen.

A jury in Teruel last week found Norbert Feher guilty of gunning down a livestock farmer and two Guardia Civil police officers in Spain's northeastern Aragon region in December 2017.

A Teruel court on Thursday handed down a life sentence for the murder of one of the officers, and 25 years each for the two other killings, with no chance of parole for 30 years.

It also ordered him to pay over three million Euros ($3.6 million) in compensation to the families of the three victims.

The same court in Teruel had in January 2020 found him guilty of two counts of attempted murder and sentenced him to 21 years behind bars for firing at another two men in the Teruel area shortly before his arrest in December 2017.

Believed to be a former soldier, Feher assaulted four prison officers with a sharp piece of tile just before being transferred to court to begin his trial earlier this month, the prison authorities said.

He went on the run in April 2017 after killing a barman and a guard in northern Italy, fleeing to Spain later that year to escape the Italian manhunt.

Known in both Italy and Spain as "Igor the Russian", in April 2018, he was convicted in absentia for the double murder by an Italian court which sentenced him to life in jail.

During his time in Italy and Spain, Feher used up to 23 aliases and allegedly boasted he had previously been a former Serbian paramilitary, an ex-Russian spy who was exiled to China and a male escort in Spain, El Pais newspaper reported.

