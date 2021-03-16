Spain joins countries suspending use of AstraZeneca vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Spain on Tuesday joined other European nations, such as France, Italy and Germany, in suspending the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine over fears that it could lead to blood clots.

Health Minister Carolina Darias confirmed the decision after a meeting of the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health Service (CISNS), saying that "We will suspend the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) analyzes the cases of thrombosis from the past few days." "The thrombosis that the patients have suffered in the known cases is very specific," she said. At the same time, the minister highlighted the low risk from the vaccine, saying that "939,534 people in Spain have been inoculated with the vaccine" while only a single case of thrombosis (formation of clots within blood vessels) has been reported.

At the same press conference, Maria Jesus Lamas, director of the Spanish Agency for Medicine and Health Products, explained that "We have decided as a cautionary measure to stop the use of this vaccine until we can establish the true risk.

" Lamas commented that the AstraZeneca product was "a vaccine that is used for a young population. The number of cases (of thrombosis) that have been detected is very low in comparison with the number of people who have been vaccinated." The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was authorized for use in the European Union (EU) on Jan. 29.

The decision came after the Spanish Health Ministry had reported 11,358 new COVID-19 cases in the 72 hours between Friday and Monday.

This is only slightly less than the 11,959 cases registered over the same period a week ago, indicating that the rate of decline in new corona-virus cases continues to slow down.

The incidence rate of the virus has dropped to 128.97 cases per 100,000 inhabitants from 130 cases registered last Friday.

The weekend saw 166 deaths, taking the total number of corona-virus victims in Spain since the start of the pandemic to 72,424.

The vaccination campaign is progressing, with 5,644,895 doses administered by Monday, 292,128 more than by last Friday and 932,704 more than by March 8.