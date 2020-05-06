UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Lawmakers Extend State Of Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Spain lawmakers extend state of emergency

Madrid, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Spain's parliament on Wednesday voted to extend the country's state of emergency, allowing stringent coronavirus lockdown measures to remain in place for at least two more weeks.

The government imposed a nation-wide lockdown nearly eight weeks ago to curb the outbreak, which has killed more than 25,000 people and infected over 220,000 in the country -- one of the hardest hit in the world.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that abruptly ending the strict lockdown would be "unforgivable", ahead of a parliamentary vote Wednesday to further extend the state of emergency.

"Ignoring the risk posed by the epidemic and lifting the state of emergency very quickly would be absolutely wrong, a total, unforgivable error," he said.

Despite efforts by his right-wing opponents to block the move, parliament approved the extension by 178 votes in favour to 75 votes against, with 97 abstentions.

It was the fourth time the measure had been approved, meaning the restrictions will now remain in place until May 23 as Spain slowly moves through a staged rollback of the lockdown.

A state of emergency was first declared on March 14 in Spain, allowing the government to roll out confinement measures for its nearly 47 million citizens.

The country has only recently started ease some restrictions, allowing children outdoors and adults to leave the house to exercise.

Some small businesses have also been permitted to receive customers with a prior appointment.

"We have limited freedom of movement and the freedom to gather, that is certain. But we've done it to save lives," Sanchez said.

He insisted it was "the only way to guarantee a gradual and prudent transition" out of the lockdown.

The latest daily toll on Wednesday showed a slight increase in deaths, rising to 244 after three days when it stayed below 200 -- a far cry from the 950 deaths of April 2 when the epidemic peaked.

"We are progressing very well," said Fernando Simon, head of the health ministry's emergencies department.

"It would be very sad if through leaving the lockdown faster than recommended we lost everything we've worked for." Earlier this week, Spain's main opposition Popular Party said it would not support any extension of the state of emergency.

But thanks to backing from the centre-right Ciudadanos and the Basque PNV, the government got enough support to push through the measure.

Last week, the government unveiled plans for a four-phase transition out of the lockdown that is to be completed by the end of June, with the country already engaged in the first preparatory stage.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Vote Spain March April May June From Government Million Opposition Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.