Spain Leave Sergio Ramos Out Of Euro 2020 Squad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Spain coach Luis Enrique on Monday left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad but called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.

Ramos, the 35-year-old Real Madrid captain, "has not been able to compete this season, especially since January," Luis Enrique said.

Laporte, a 26-year-old Manchester City defender, was called up to the France squad three times but never made an appearance for Les Bleus.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

