UrduPoint.com

Spain Logs 'hottest Spring On Record'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Spain logs 'hottest spring on record'

Madrid, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Spain has registered its hottest spring since records began, with average temperatures almost two degrees Celsius higher than average, the AEMET national weather agency said Wednesday.

"The spring of 2023 was the hottest spring on record in Spain," it said, referring to a three-month period that began in March.

The country was already experiencing a prolonged drought that has hit its key agricultural sector.

The average temperature was "14.2 degrees Celsius (57.5 degrees Fahrenheit), which was 1.8C hotter" than normal, the agency said.

That is "extremely hot, exceeding 1997 -- the hottest spring up to now -- by 0.3C," it added.

In late April, Spain suffered a major heatwave with local temperatures up to 20C hotter than average.

The World Weather Attribution (WWA), whose scientists study the link between extreme weather events and climate change, called the event "exceptional".

The extreme heat, which engulfed the Iberian peninsula and parts of North Africa, pushed temperatures to record highs for April, with the mercury hitting 38.8C in southern Spain.

At the time, AEMET said it was Spain's driest and hottest April since records began in 1961.

Since mid-May, however, the drought has eased slightly with the arrival of an unseasonably wet period.

"Until almost mid-May, there was no rain," said AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo.

"With the rains in the second half of May, the situation has eased a little."However, the drought, "which is measured over the longer term, has not been resolved."

Related Topics

Africa Weather World Drought Spain March April May Event Rains

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

5 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

44 minutes ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

3 hours ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

3 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.