UrduPoint.com

Spain Midfielder Olmo Suffers Thigh Injury

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Spain midfielder Olmo suffers thigh injury

Leipzig, Germany, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on Friday confirmed that Spain midfielder Dani Olmo has a thigh injury which is set to see him miss the Nations League semi-final against Italy.

Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch said Olmo, 23, has a "minor muscle fibre tear" which will sideline him for weeks, including for Saturday's Bundesliga game Hertha Berlin, as well as Tuesday's Champions League home match against Club Brugge.

"It's not good, but it's not that bad either," the American said of Olmo's injury.

The attacking midfielder is poised to miss Spain's Nations League semi-final against Italy on October 6.

Olmo had already sat out Leipzig's first three league games this season after playing for Spain at the Tokyo Olympics where they lost the men's final 2-1 to Brazil.

Marsch is under pressure to get a victory after three defeats and a draw from their five Bundesliga games this season, as well as a 6-3 thrashing at Manchester City in the Champions League.

"For sure this week is an important week," said Marsch, whose side has three home games in a row against Hertha, Brugge and Bochum.

"Three times at home is important. Our focus is 100 percent on Hertha. The most important thing is to get results. There is no panic in the group."Marsch said last Sunday's 1-1 draw at Cologne was a "step in the right direction", adding: "We're in the phase now where a few results will do us good."

Related Topics

Brugge Leipzig Cologne Berlin Tokyo Spain Italy Brazil October Sunday Olympics From Manchester City Coach

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

5 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

5 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

5 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.