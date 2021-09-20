UrduPoint.com

Spain Minister Under Fire Over Volcano Tourism Remarks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

Spain minister under fire over volcano tourism remarks

Madrid, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto sparked a backlash on Monday after suggesting the volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands could be milked as "a tourist attraction".

Her remarks came a day after La Cumbre Vieja erupted on La Palma island, forcing some 5,500 people to flee as the red-hot surges of lava engulfed at least 100 homes.

Spain should "make the most of this, as an attraction so tourists can enjoy what nature has bought to La Palma," she told Canal Sur radio.

"The island could become an attraction for those tourists who want to see this marvellous spectacle of nature," she added, in remarks which sparked outrage, particularly from right-wing opposition figures.

"Maroto is trying to turn a disaster into a tourist attraction as thousands of people are being evacuated. They are sociopaths!" tweeted the far-right Vox party.

"Did the minister actually say this as hundreds of people have lost everything they own?" wondered Teodoro Garcia-Egea, secretary general of the right-wing Popular Party.

"When.. people are evacuated, 100 homes are destroyed along with fields, farms, animals and everything you own, this is not a 'marvellous spectacle' which is 'exciting to experience'," tweeted Ana Oramas, an MP with the right-wing Canaries Coalition.

"It is a tragedy. What we need is a bit of sensitivity, not jokes."Following the backlash, Maroto quickly moved to qualify her remarks, later telling reporters, "Today, our thoughts are with the victims".

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had been due to visit New York for the UN General Assembly, delayed his flight and instead went on Sunday evening to La Palma to see the evacuation operation involving hundreds of police and army operatives.

Related Topics

Assembly Army Police United Nations Visit Reyes Sur La Palma New York Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

57 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.