Spain Mobilizes Troops, Drones To Turkiye Over Earthquake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Spain's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it is mobilizing troops and drones to Türkiye as a 7.7 magnitude quake hit the country's southern and southeastern regions, killing at least 284 people.

Expressing condolences for the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, as well as in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq, the ministry said on Twitter: "Spain has immediately mobilized troops and drones from the Military Emergency Unit, which will travel to the Malatya airport, where the Turkish authorities have installed the international aid center." The ministry did not give an exact figure for the troops and drones that have been mobilized.

"Spain is preparing additional aid that the affected countries and their populations may require," it added.

It also noted that the Spanish embassies in the area are monitoring the situation and at this time "no calls have been received from Spanish citizens" to their emergency numbers.

At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 others injured after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

