UrduPoint.com

Spain Moves To Reduce 'gargabe' Temporary Contracts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Spain moves to reduce 'gargabe' temporary contracts

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Spain's leftist cabinet approved Tuesday a landmark labour law reform which aims to reduce the use of temporary contracts and boost job security.

The reform, agreed with unions and employers, reverses business-friendly regulations introduced in 2012 by a previous conservative government during a deep recession that followed the 2008 global financial crisis.

Spain is currently the European Union nation where the use of temporary contracts is highest, but the reform tightens conditions for their use in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

It limits most temporary contracts to a maximum of three months and will allow temporary hiring only under certain circumstances.

Related Topics

European Union Job Government Cabinet Labour

Recent Stories

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with ad ..

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with advanced medical preventive syst ..

1 hour ago
 US Home Prices up 19% in Year to October - S&P Dow ..

US Home Prices up 19% in Year to October - S&P Dow Jones Indices

20 minutes ago
 USA, Ireland one-day cricket match postponed

USA, Ireland one-day cricket match postponed

20 minutes ago
 Ex. MNA's house looted in Hyderabad

Ex. MNA's house looted in Hyderabad

20 minutes ago
 District Police setup complaint boxes in city

District Police setup complaint boxes in city

20 minutes ago
 Bangash sent legal notice to Arbab over mayor tick ..

Bangash sent legal notice to Arbab over mayor ticket statement

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.