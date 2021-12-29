Spain moves to reduce 'gargabe' temporary contracts

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Spain's leftist cabinet approved Tuesday a landmark labour law reform which aims to reduce the use of temporary contracts and boost job security.

The reform, agreed with unions and employers, reverses business-friendly regulations introduced in 2012 by a previous conservative government during a deep recession that followed the 2008 global financial crisis.

Spain is currently the European Union nation where the use of temporary contracts is highest, but the reform tightens conditions for their use in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

It limits most temporary contracts to a maximum of three months and will allow temporary hiring only under certain circumstances.