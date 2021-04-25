UrduPoint.com
Spain Nabs Fugitive Moroccan Wanted Over Family Murders

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Spain nabs fugitive Moroccan wanted over family murders

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A Moroccan man suspected of stabbing to death six family members, including two minors, while they slept has been arrested in Spain, police said Sunday.

The unidentified man is wanted in Morocco over his alleged role in the murders in February of his brother and his sister-in-law, as well as their two adult children and their two grandchildren, in Sale in northwestern Morocco.

He was arrested in Castellon in northeastern Spain where he has lived since 2002 with his wife and one of his sons, Spanish police said in a statement.

The man had been involved in a dispute with various members of his family over an inherited piece of land and had threatened over the phone to kill his brother and his family "in their home at night," the statement added.

In February "while six members of his family slept at home, they were stabbed and then the home was set on fire," the statement said.

Around 870,000 Moroccans live in Spain, making them the country's largest foreign community, according to national statistics institute INE.

