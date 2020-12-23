UrduPoint.com
Spain Passes Budget In Boost For Minority Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Spain's Senate approved Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's budget for 2021 on Tuesday, boosting his minority Socialist-led government after years of political instability.

The spending plan, which channels billions of Euros in European Union pandemic recovery funds into the economy, was approved by the lower house on December 3 before receiving the Senate's backing.

Its passage increases the chances that Sanchez will hold on to power until the next general election set for 2023.

It became the first budget to be approved since 2018.

The rise of new parties such as far-left Podemos and market-friendly Ciudadanos has fractured parliament, making it difficult to pass legislation.

This has led to a cycle of political instability that has taken Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, to four elections between 2015 and 2019.

"This is a very, very important stage because it allows Pedro Sanchez to gain time and stability," said Oriol Bartomeus, a political scientist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

