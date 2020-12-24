UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Passes Contested Education Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Spain passes contested education bill

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Spain's upper house of parliament approved Wednesday a controversial education reform bill which removes a stipulation that Spanish must be the main language in classrooms across the nation.

The measure was included in the bill at the request of Catalan separatist party ERC, whose support is needed by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government to pass legislation at national level.

The ERC helped approve Sanchez's 2021 budget on Tuesday in the Senate, prompting accusations from the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) that Sanchez was now "paying the price" with the education law reform.

"The price is throwing Spanish out the window of classroom in Catalonia forever," the party's spokesman in the senate, Javier Maroto, said ahead of the vote.

Spain's regional languages were suppressed under the 1939-1975 dictatorship of Francisco Franco and the issue remains hugely sensitive -- particularly in Catalonia, a northeastern region home to some 7.5 million people.

After Spain returned to democracy following Franco's death in 1975, education became the responsibility of its regions -- including those like Catalonia, Galicia and the Basque Country that have their own languages with equal status under the law.

As a result, in wealthy Catalonia classes in public schools have for decades been taught in Catalan, with only two hours a week in most cases set aside to learn Spanish.

A previous PP government tried to change this by reforming Spain's education law in 2013 to include a reference that Spanish is the language of instruction of the nation's schools.

But in practice the reference was ignored and classes continued to be delivered mainly in Catalan in the region.

The Catalan nationalists who govern the region argue this policy is needed to protect the language and say that, even four decades after Franco, it remains vulnerable.

Sanchez has defended the bill, saying it reflected Spain's "linguistic plurality" which he said was a "huge asset to society as a whole".

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Education Minority Parliament Democracy Vote Budget Price Spain Dictator From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

2 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

55 minutes ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

3 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.