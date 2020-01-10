UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain PM Names Five Far-left Ministers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Spain PM names five far-left ministers

Madrid, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday confirmed that hard-left Podemos party head Pablo Iglesias would serve as a deputy in his new government, which would also include four other far-left ministers.

The official statement from his office came just two days after Sanchez won a confidence vote, paving the way for a new government following nearly a year of political deadlock.

Iglesias will serve as one of four deputies, three of whom will be women.

Sanchez's current deputy, Carmen Calvo, will continue in the role but will also be joined by current Economy Minister Nadia Calviño and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera.

Fellow Podemos lawmaker Irene Montero, former party spokeswoman and also Iglesias' partner in life, has been named minister of equality, while two other posts went to members of the far-left Unidas Podemos coalition: Yolanda Diaz will serve as labour minister and communist MP Alberto Garzon will take the consumer affairs portfolio.

Sociologist Manuel Castells, who is close to Podemos, will head the universities ministry.

The full cabinet lineup will be unveiled "in the coming days", the statement said.

Sanchez takes over as head of a minority coalition government after winning investiture by a razor-thin margin of just two votes.

But with only 155 of the parliament's 350 seats, the new government will struggle to push through legislation, with its first order of business to pass the long-overdue state budget.

It will be Spain's first coalition government since the 1930s.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Minority Parliament Vote Budget Montero Garzon Spain Women From Government Cabinet Labour

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

2 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

2 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

2 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

2 hours ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

2 hours ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.