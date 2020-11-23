UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain PM Says Virus Battle Plan 'is Working'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Spain PM says virus battle plan 'is working'

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Spain's strategy to curb a rise in coronavirus infections "is working", Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday as he unveiled details of plans to vaccinate much of the population next year.

The country has recorded less than 400 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, compared to nearly 530 cases at the start of the month, he told a news conference after a two-day online summit of G20 leaders.

This is proof that the declaration of a state of emergency last month, which allowed regional governments to impose virus restrictions such as nighttime curfews and limitations on inter-regional travel, is having an effect, he said.

"The strategy is working," he said, adding Spain has managed to reduce cases without imposing a second lockdown as has been done in several other European nations.

Sanchez on Friday announced ambitious plans to vaccinate "a very substantial part" of Spain's population of 47 million by mid-2021.

He said Sunday that the campaign would start in January and involve 13,000 vaccination points across the country.

The prime minister recalled that 14 million people received the flu shot in just eight weeks this year, compared to 10 million last year.

"The capacity which our national health service has to vaccinate in a short amount of time is frankly outstanding and gives us confidence that we can achieve this ambitious goal," Sanchez said.

"We still have very difficult months ahead but the road map has been drawn up." More details of the plan, which has been in development since September, would be unveiled after it is approved on Tuesday during a weekly cabinet meeting, Sanchez said.

Spain has been badly hit by the pandemic, suffering more than 1.5 million confirmed infections -- the European Union's second-highest number after France.

The virus has also claimed 42,619 lives in Spain, the fourth highest toll after the UK, Italy and France.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France European Union Road Spain Italy United Kingdom January September Sunday Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G20 concludes in Saudi Arabia; Italy takes over an ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises G20 Riyadh Summit, str ..

2 hours ago

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

3 hours ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

3 hours ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian response in Kurdistan ..

4 hours ago

Ma’an to launch financial literacy programme

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.