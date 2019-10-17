UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain PM Urges Catalan Leader To 'clearly Denounce' Protest Violence

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Spain PM urges Catalan leader to 'clearly denounce' protest violence

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday made a direct appeal to the Catalan president to clearly condemn the use of violence by those protesting the jailing of nine separatist leaders.

"I want to call on the Catalan president (Quim Torra): both he and his ministers have a political and moral duty to condemn, without excuses... and very clearly, the use of violence in Catalonia," he said in a televised address.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moral

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

8 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

9 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

9 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

8 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

8 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.