Spain PM urges Catalan leader to 'clearly denounce' protest violence

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday made a direct appeal to the Catalan president to clearly condemn the use of violence by those protesting the jailing of nine separatist leaders.

"I want to call on the Catalan president (Quim Torra): both he and his ministers have a political and moral duty to condemn, without excuses... and very clearly, the use of violence in Catalonia," he said in a televised address.